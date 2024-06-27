ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana Police forward LilWin's accident case to Attorney General’s Office

Selorm Tali

Police prosecutors have informed the Asokore Mampong District Court that the docket on LilWin's case has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office.

Lilwin
Lilwin

LilWin, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, was granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties following his arrest on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Recommended articles

The arrest was after he got involved in an accident with a vehicle he was driving, resulting in the tragic death of a three-year-old boy.

Lilwin-accident-
Lilwin-accident- Lilwin-accident- Pulse Ghana

The prosecution stated that they have submitted the case docket to the Attorney General’s Office and are currently awaiting their advice. LilWin's counsel, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, emphasised the significance of the forthcoming advice in determining their next steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution must prove its case for us to have a case to answer before we can rebut any doubt that the police have created in this matter but for now, we cannot speak to anything. We are only waiting for the Attorney General’s advice in accordance with his mandate,” Kyeretwie stated in a report by Citinewsroom.

Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful'
Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful' Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful' Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, the court has adjourned the case to July 29, 2024, pending further developments.

The accident occurred on May 25, 2024, when LilWin, reportedly driving at high speed, collided with a vehicle carrying little Nana Yaw and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah.

After the collision, Nana Yaw and his father were promptly taken to a nearby hospital and transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tragic incident has drawn significant public attention, with many awaiting the Attorney General’s advice to see how the case will progress.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa explains why she wants to attempt sing-a-thon record again (video)

Yaw Sarppong and Maame Tiwaa

'I divorced my wife almost 20 years ago' -Yaw Sarpong clears the air amidst scandal

Sarkodie, Strongman and Lyrical Joe

Sarkodie tops Pulse polls as Ghana’s fastest rapper, beats LJ and others

#Chivido Wedding

First glimpse of Davido and his billionaire queen Chioma at their #Chivido2024 wedding