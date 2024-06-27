Ghana Police forward LilWin's accident case to Attorney General’s Office

The arrest was after he got involved in an accident with a vehicle he was driving, resulting in the tragic death of a three-year-old boy.

The prosecution stated that they have submitted the case docket to the Attorney General’s Office and are currently awaiting their advice. LilWin's counsel, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, emphasised the significance of the forthcoming advice in determining their next steps.

“The prosecution must prove its case for us to have a case to answer before we can rebut any doubt that the police have created in this matter but for now, we cannot speak to anything. We are only waiting for the Attorney General’s advice in accordance with his mandate,” Kyeretwie stated in a report by Citinewsroom.

Accordingly, the court has adjourned the case to July 29, 2024, pending further developments.

The accident occurred on May 25, 2024, when LilWin, reportedly driving at high speed, collided with a vehicle carrying little Nana Yaw and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah.

After the collision, Nana Yaw and his father were promptly taken to a nearby hospital and transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

