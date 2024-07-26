Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall artistes with degrees

Stonebwoy

Recently obtained a BSc degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) after a three-year course. He resumed his academic journey in 2021, previously studying business administration at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Samini

Holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Project Management from the African University College of Communications (AUCC), which he completed in 2022. He decided to pursue higher education to enhance his knowledge and contribute more effectively to the music industry and beyond.

Pulse Ghana

Kaakie

Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie, is a Ghanaian dancehall artiste. She signed her first record deal with Xtra Large Music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaakie grew up as a music lover who listened to various genres of music and did karaoke versions for many of the ones she cherished. At university, an opportunity came for her to feature in one of the reality shows on TV called Stars Of The Future.

She was part of the singing competition that ran on Ghanaian TV for weeks but got evicted along the way (she was rated 5th).

Kaakie holds a BSc Midwifery degree from the University of Ghana. She earned her Master’s degree from Anglia Ruskin University in 2019.

Kakie Pulse Ghana

Blakk Rasta

ADVERTISEMENT

Blakk Rasta is a Ghanaian reggae / Kuchoko artiste, dub poet, and a radio presenter at TV3. He is best known for the song "Barack Obama" sung in honour of the 44th U.S. President. He was honoured at a special dinner with President Obama on 11 July 2010.

He attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Land Economy. He topped his class several times.

blakk Pulse Ghana