Ghanaian Women leading the charge for women's rights

Nana Aba Anamoah

One notable figure leading this charge is Nana Aba Anamoah, a renowned journalist and broadcaster. Anamoah has used her platform to raise awareness about gender-based violence and advocate for policy changes to address systemic inequalities. Her fearless reporting and advocacy have inspired many women to speak out against injustice and demand accountability from policymakers.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Another prominent advocate is Lydia Forson, an award-winning actress, writer, and activist. Forson has been a vocal champion for women's rights, using her influence to challenge stereotypes and advocate for greater representation and inclusion of women in the media and entertainment industry.

Pulse Ghana

Gifty Anti, a seasoned journalist and broadcaster, has been a strong advocate for women's rights, using her platform to educate and empower women across the country. Through her television show, "The Standpoint," she addresses issues affecting women and provides a platform for women to share their stories and experiences.

Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls. Through her foundation, she provides support and resources to help women achieve their full potential and overcome obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor, a talented media personality and actress, has been using her platform to advocate for gender equality and women's rights. She has been vocal about issues such as gender-based violence and reproductive rights, sparking important conversations and raising awareness.

Pulse Ghana