God has given the country back to Mahama; Owusu Bempeh drops new prophecy

Selorm Tali

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has disclosed a shocking revelation about John Mahama.

Mahama and Owusu Bempeh
Mahama and Owusu Bempeh

The popular Ghanaian man of God has prophesied that John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will win Ghana’s general elections this year.

Owusu Bempah has described Mahama as a "kind-hearted" man whom God has destined to lead the country.

Speaking in Twi during a prayer session, Apostle Owusu-Bempah said, “Wo akomapa nti, nyankopong di oman nu ahye wo nsa. Bibiaa ntumi nsesa no,” which translates to, “Because of your kind-heartedness, God has handed over the country to you, and nothing can change it.

The prophecy was delivered during a special prayer gathering in Accra on October 1, 2024, which Mahama had convened.

The former President invited clergy members to pray for him, and Apostle Owusu-Bempah’s declaration was a significant moment, given his past prophecies against Mahama.

Mahama expressed his appreciation for the prayers and noted his happiness to see Apostle Owusu-Bempah among the clergy, calling him a friend. He also acknowledged the presence of many church leaders from diverse denominations, including the Catholic, Pentecostal, Charismatic, and spiritual churches.

The gathering brought together leaders from various faith backgrounds, emphasizing a collective spirit of prayer and support for the NDC presidential candidate as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.

