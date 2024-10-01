God has given the country back to Mahama; Owusu Bempeh drops new prophecy

Owusu Bempah has described Mahama as a "kind-hearted" man whom God has destined to lead the country.

Speaking in Twi during a prayer session, Apostle Owusu-Bempah said, “Wo akomapa nti, nyankopong di oman nu ahye wo nsa. Bibiaa ntumi nsesa no,” which translates to, “Because of your kind-heartedness, God has handed over the country to you, and nothing can change it.”

The prophecy was delivered during a special prayer gathering in Accra on October 1, 2024, which Mahama had convened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former President invited clergy members to pray for him, and Apostle Owusu-Bempah’s declaration was a significant moment, given his past prophecies against Mahama.

Mahama expressed his appreciation for the prayers and noted his happiness to see Apostle Owusu-Bempah among the clergy, calling him a friend. He also acknowledged the presence of many church leaders from diverse denominations, including the Catholic, Pentecostal, Charismatic, and spiritual churches.