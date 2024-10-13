God has punished Owusu-Bempah for supporting NPP – A Plus

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, October 12, 2024, A Plus recounted how he had previously warned the Owusu-Bempah that the NPP was not a good fit for him.

He stated that the difficulties Owusu-Bempah is currently facing are a form of divine retribution. A Plus claimed that Owusu-Bempah came to realise the truth after his arrest and subsequent remand into police custody.

"The truth is that Rev. Owusu-Bempah is my elder brother, but it is God who has punished him for whatever is happening in his life. I warned him against these people (NPP), that they are not good. But he sat me down and lectured me on the best government for this country. When he was arrested, he realised that… I told my brother not to follow these people; I prophesied to him that these people are not good, but he still insisted. The day he was remanded into police custody, I wanted to call him and congratulate him that my prophecy had come to pass,” A Plus recounted.

Pulse Ghana

A Plus also expressed his support for Owusu-Bempah’s recent prophecy, which predicts that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will win the December 7 elections.

“As for that prophecy, I believe it. He should keep giving that prophecy. I won’t believe any other prophecy apart from a prophecy that is about John Mahama winning,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

However, the clergyman has come under heavy criticism over the prophecy with others calling for a ban on prophecies on elections. They believe such prophecies could be recipes for chaos.