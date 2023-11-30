God will make Dr Bawumia president - Evangelist Diana Asamoah declares (VIDEO)

During her appearance on the Day Break Hitz show, the host, Andy Dosty asked her if she still supports the NPP and she said, "I am still supporting NPP and very soon, I will even drop a campaign song for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia".

Pulse Ghana

"I am calling a spade a spade," the Gospel singer added. Asked by the host if she thinks the current Vice President of Ghana can be President after the 2014 elections, she replied "every day God does new things so he will do it again".

ADVERTISEMENT

Quizzed in the video below if she will disappointed if Bawumia doesn't win, she said " Nana Addo has contested and lost before but I wasn't disappointed and supported him til he won so Dr Bawumia will win in Jesus' name".

Defending her engagement in politics and her allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), she asserts that celebrities in other countries also openly express their political preferences.

She compared the political landscape in Ghana to other countries and cited the case of the United States, where celebrities openly declare their support for politicians.

“Looking at Obama, when he was running for president, all the celebrities supported him, so why can't we celebrities in Ghana also choose who to support?” she quizzed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

Diana Asamoah further explained that politics began in Heaven and exists in all aspects of life, even in the church.

“Do you know politics started in Heaven? It exists in all aspects of our daily lives, at work, church, and even in Heaven,” she said.

When asked to explain, Diana Asamoah quoted the Bible passage about the war in heaven, which began when the Devil attempted to wrestle power away from God.