BREAKING: Hajia 4Reall jailed for 1 year by U.S court over romance scam

"I sentence Ms Montrage to one year and one day in prison, the extra day to allow "good time," the Judge reportedly said with Hajia 4Reall's defence team saying, "We propose she is allowed to fly back to Ghana as soon as she is released, with no ICE detention."

The socialite's legal team has initially requested a three-month sentence, emphasising her role as a single mother and the imperative presence in her child's life. However, the US Attorney's Office has argued for the entire 37-month term, citing similar cases and stressing the need for a proper deterrent.

Hajia4Reall was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering.

Hajia4Reall was arrested over her involvement in a $2 million romance scam. She allegedly communicated with one of her victims multiple times and received wire transfers totalling $89,000, purportedly to fund her father's farm. Her arrest in the United Kingdom led to her extradition to the United States to face these charges.

Hajia4real Pulse Ghana

After representing Hajia 4Reall as her legal team, the Fast Law Firm took to social media to break their silence on the verdict, saying, "After a 1.5-hour sentencing, U.S. v. Mona Montrage, 22 cr 617 (JPO) comes to a close.

"Our client was sentenced 12 months and 1 day, over the Government's request for 37 to 46 months of incarceration. We are incredibly proud for the advocacy done on our Client's behalf and the result achieved. Our Client will be issuing a statement when she is ready."

