Mona, who had been working with Adam Cortez since the initiation of the case in November 2022, has officially parted ways with him for reasons known only to her.
Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial
Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, has terminated her professional relationship with her lawyer, Adam Cortez, and has chosen to engage the services of Ms. Eleanor Fast from 'The Fast Law Firm PC.'
She filed a request with the US court on November 8th, 2023, seeking a change in attorney, and her request was granted on November 9th.
In her petition, she asked the court for a 60-day period to adequately familiarize herself with the case before the scheduled trial, initially set for November 13th.
The court, however, granted her and her new attorney 45 days to make all necessary preparations. While the specific reasons for Mona's decision to change attorneys remain undisclosed, reports suggest that she aims to achieve better results while managing the high legal fees associated with Adam Cortez.
Investigations have revealed that Hajia4Reall maintained five foreign bank accounts, accumulating funds obtained from six victims.
She allegedly opened these accounts under the names of non-existent business ventures in three different banks in Bronx, New York, labeled as 'Montrage Accounts' from Account 1 to Account 5.
The deposits in these accounts were reported to total $2,165,000 from victims. Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.
According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician and businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15, facing allegations related to a series of romance schemes.
