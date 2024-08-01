Here is why Vybz Kartel has been released from prison after 13 years

Despite an appeal in 2020 that upheld their convictions, the legal battle took a significant turn when the case was taken to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council. On March 14, 2024, the Privy Council overturned the murder convictions, citing juror misconduct as a critical factor that compromised the trial's integrity.

Vybz Kartel Pulse Live Kenya

The case was remitted back to the Jamaica Court of Appeal, which ultimately decided against a retrial, leading to Kartel's release. Several key factors influenced this decision. The prosecution struggled with the availability of witnesses, a critical element in pursuing a retrial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, many trial exhibits were reportedly unavailable or unaccounted for, raising further doubts about the viability of a new trial. Kartel's declining health and the significant financial and logistical burdens of another lengthy trial were also considerations.

Kartel's release has sparked widespread reactions, with fans celebrating outside the correctional facility, chanting "Free World Boss." His return to freedom marks the end of a long and complex legal saga, raising questions about the criminal justice system and the challenges faced in high-profile cases.