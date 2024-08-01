ADVERTISEMENT
Here is why Vybz Kartel has been released from prison after 13 years

Selorm Tali

After 13 years behind bars, renowned dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, has been released from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

The Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and his co-accused for the 2011 murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams. Kartel, along with Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, was convicted in 2014 for the murder, a case that drew widespread attention due to Kartel's fame and the controversial nature of the evidence presented during the trial.

Despite an appeal in 2020 that upheld their convictions, the legal battle took a significant turn when the case was taken to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council. On March 14, 2024, the Privy Council overturned the murder convictions, citing juror misconduct as a critical factor that compromised the trial's integrity.

Additionally, many trial exhibits were reportedly unavailable or unaccounted for, raising further doubts about the viability of a new trial. Kartel's declining health and the significant financial and logistical burdens of another lengthy trial were also considerations.

Kartel's release has sparked widespread reactions, with fans celebrating outside the correctional facility, chanting "Free World Boss." His return to freedom marks the end of a long and complex legal saga, raising questions about the criminal justice system and the challenges faced in high-profile cases.

Are you also happy that the World Boss has been released? Share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

