Hook up is not profitable; viral Gobe seller with natural curves advises young girls

Selorm Tali

A Dansoman-based gobe seller who has become an internet sensation has made it to national TV screens due to her hard work and God-given blessings.

Viral curcy Gobe seller, Etornam Cele
24-year-old Etornam Celestine went viral after she was captured selling beans with gari, also known as red red, but nicknamed 'gobe'. In the video that first broke the internet, a Kasoa man travelled to Dansoman just to buy her gobe.

Upon seeing how naturally Etornam is, netizens have fallen for her food joint and hard work as many suggest that some girls with curvy bodies will rather love to become slay queens without working.

Etornam made it to Media General today where she was interviewed on 3FM and also appeared on TV3.

The host of the show, Johnnie Hughes, asked the viral beans seller for her opinion on young girls with curvaceous bodies who go into 'hook up' to sell their bodies to men and she said "to me it's not helping".

"When you get something to do your on own, it's more profitable than using your body to get money and stuff from men. At the end you are even going to get diseases and stuff so to me it's not reasonable" she added.

An excerpt from the interview shared by award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official on Twitter has since triggered mixed reactions. "Beauty with brains.. She Dey hold o" a reply to the said.

"But the body attracted 3fm. And in this video one can clearly tell the one videoing wanted us to see the body well. Some people sell only their body, some too sell the body and something. Choose your selling, and let others choose their selling," a tweep added.

"Plenty beans sellers dey dem no dey interview them, so why her?" another Twitter said as the interview has become a subject of discussion on the bluebird app. Watch the video below and share your name with us.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
