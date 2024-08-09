Hope for Ghana in next Olympics as breakdancing debuts as sporting activity

Pulse Ghana

Breaking joins surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing as the newest Olympic sports.

Breaking will make its Olympic debut on 9th and 10th August, as part of an effort to attract a younger audience to the Games. The competition will take place at La Concorde, a major public square in Paris, alongside BMX freestyle, skateboarding, and 3x3 basketball. There will be two events for 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls (breaking terms for male and female dancers).

According to the official Paris 2024 Olympic Games website, the breaking competition will feature two events, one for men and one for women. Athletes will face off in solo battles, attempting to win glory for their country by performing moves such as windmills, the 6-step, and freezes.

Breakdancing competitions first started gaining popularity in the 1990s, and by the start of the 2010s had gained worldwide recognition.

In preparation for its debut at the Paris Games, a breaking competition was held at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, which ended up being a fan favourite and paved the way for this year’s competition.