'I cried a lot' - Selly Galley's emotional comment during christening of twins

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley-Fiawoo has held a christening for her twin babies she welcomed in August 2023.

Selly Galley and husband Preye Tietia
During the celebration of the christening of their twins, Selly Galley-Fiawoo shared a heartfelt account of the struggles she and her husband, Praye Tietia, faced on their journey to parenthood.

Selly expressed immense gratitude to God and reflected on their enduring love and the trials they overcame to build their family.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley recounted her love story with Praye Tietia, describing how their marriage began and the subsequent nine-year wait to conceive. Despite the ridicule and hurtful comments she faced on social media, Selly acknowledged the strength and bond that kept them going.

"Last year, I cried a lot, but it is all to the glory of God. About sixteen years ago, this man came into my life and changed it completely. I am incredibly blessed to have him. We are deeply in love and fortunate to have something so special," she shared in a video posted by Zionfelixdotcom on Instagram.

She further revealed that during their years of waiting, she had become pregnant but tragically lost the pregnancy. "I did get pregnant along the way, but God said it wasn’t the right time. We cried, but God assured us there was something greater ahead. Now, we are celebrating double blessings, twins, a boy and a girl,” Selly added.

Selly gave birth after 8 years of marriage to Praye Tietia

Selly Galley tied the knot with Ghanaian musician Praye Tietia in September 2015. The couple lived in love together happily after. However, they faced criticism and mockery over not having children since marriage.

Selly and Praye Tietia's story has now changed following their babies' delivery.

The christening event was a joyous occasion, attended by several celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui, Stacy Amoateng, and Gifty Osei, who joined Selly and Praye in celebrating their new blessings.

Selorm Tali

