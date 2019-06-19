According to her, she agreed to date the late actor even though she was fully aware that he was married to two women.

Auntie B made the revelation while speaking on the Delay Show, which was aired last week.

The ‘Efiewura’ actress was, however, quick to dispel rumours that she and the late Santo were married.

The late comedian Santo, real-named John Evans Bosompi, died 17 years ago at the age of 67.

Auntie B said she was distraught and depressed following the demise of the actor.

She explained that he took very good care of her and even promised to help her travel abroad.

Asked if she is open to getting into another relationship, the actress said she wouldn’t mind provided she meets the right man.

Watch the full interview below: