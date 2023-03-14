I had no contract with UTV; Nana Ama McBrown opens up on why she left UTV (WATCH)

Nana Ama McBrown's departure has sparked controversy and name-calling from some employees of Despite Media. Accordingly, she's putting things clear as to why she has left Despite Media.

Detailing her side of the story on 3FM's Sunrise with Johnnie Hughes, the show host disclosed that she had no binding contract with her previous employers.

Giving further details on how she has ended up at Media General, she said "I had this call somewhere about early February, I ignored it. I was thinking about it, I was praying about it, I wanted to be sure even though at that moment, I didn't have much to do apart from my ambassadorial deals. I didn't want to go into this but I have to say this because of how the conversation is going".

She continued that "I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let's think of something new to do, that's what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let's think about what is new. However, I don't have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on...I am not here to explain much. This is me, I pray about every step I make, I don't just move".

Commenting on how she wants to be remembered for her passion for work maintained that she owes her success story to herself considering all the years of hard work and sacrifices.

"Whoever is saying what about me, I leave that person to God because I know myself and I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I am here because I have worked, oh Jonnie I have worked!" she emphasised.

Sharing her excitement over he grand welcome party at her unveiling ceremony on Monday, March 13, 2023, she added that "you have no idea how I am relieved and happy to be a part of this family".