I have quit my beef with Daddy Lumba - Great Ampong (WATCH)

The artists have been on bad terms after Great Ampong accused Daddy Lumba of greed and pocketing some GH¢360,000 proceeds from an album launch of their collaborative work, 'Hosanna'.

Although the issue has not been solved and Great Ampong has yet to received his share of the money, he said he is ready to let sleeping dogs lie.

His decision is born from some advice chiefs and respected persons who have been involved in the banter have trumpeted into his head.

“Cheating is painful, but enough is enough. I have been advised by some chiefs and prestigious persons to let the matter slide. Everyone has components of ‘beef’ in him but being able to let it go is what makes me a better Christian.

“I have also worked for people and no one can come out and say I cheated them though I had control of their songs as a writer. So if I don’t cheat them, I don’t expect anyone to stylishly cheat me. That’s my principle of life.”

Meanwhile the founder of Givers Herbal Centre made some cash donations to Ampong to cushion him as part of the peace process.

This latest decision of Ampong is in line with music lovers and fans who are of the view that it is time for the longstanding beef to come to an end, to smoke a peace pipe between them.