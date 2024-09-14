ADVERTISEMENT
I thought every TV station would hire me - Ama K Abebrese on career challenges

Sammy Danso Eghan

British-Ghanaian actress and television presenter Ama K. Abebrese has opened up about the unforeseen difficulties she encountered after relocating to Ghana.

In an interview on Okay FM on Friday, September 13, 2024, Ama K. Abebrese highlighted her initial expectations versus the reality she faced within the Ghanaian media and entertainment industry.

"I arrived in Ghana with the belief that I would be quickly hired by every TV station," Abebrese admitted.

Despite her considerable experience in the UK, she discovered that the Ghanaian entertainment scene presented a different set of challenges.

According to her, her career in Ghana commenced with a position at a marketing firm for Canoe Magazine. Through this role, she became aware of local auditions and subsequently met filmmaker Leila Djansi, who was casting for a film. She stated that this opportunity marked the beginning of her career in Ghana, though it came with its own set of obstacles.

Reflecting on her journey, Abebrese highlighted the need for humility when entering new environments.

"If you’re coming to Ghana, you need to approach it with humility. There are people who have been working in the industry here for many years. I had to remind myself that, despite my experience, I was in a new environment and needed to adjust," she advised.

Despite these initial challenges, Ama K. Abebrese has been warmly embraced by the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Sammy Danso Eghan

