I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more

Selorm Tali

Gospel musician Selina Boateng recently shared her struggle with postpartum depression following the birth of her child in the United States.

Selina Boateng
Selina Boateng

In an interview on The Delay Show, Boateng revealed, "A week after I gave birth in the US, I became depressed. I was saddened and could cry unprovoked. It is called postpartum depression. It lasted for about three weeks."

Contrary to suggestions of weight gain due to excessive eating, Boateng attributed her changed stature to the aftermath of childbirth.

Addressing the issue, she said, "I feel very bad by the act of body-shaming, especially in the context of postpartum weight gain. I am not alone in experiencing changes in my body after childbirth; it is a natural process."

Boateng expressed disappointment in some comments, deeming them unnecessarily rude, while acknowledging that others served as motivation for her weight loss journey.

Despite the challenges, she affirmed her commitment to shedding weight and actively engaging in the process. She mentioned, "I’m very active. It’s been sixteen days, but it has been worth it. I know I have a long way to go."

Hear more from Selina in the video below.

