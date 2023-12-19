I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more

Contrary to suggestions of weight gain due to excessive eating, Boateng attributed her changed stature to the aftermath of childbirth.

Addressing the issue, she said, "I feel very bad by the act of body-shaming, especially in the context of postpartum weight gain. I am not alone in experiencing changes in my body after childbirth; it is a natural process."

Boateng expressed disappointment in some comments, deeming them unnecessarily rude, while acknowledging that others served as motivation for her weight loss journey.

Despite the challenges, she affirmed her commitment to shedding weight and actively engaging in the process. She mentioned, "I’m very active. It’s been sixteen days, but it has been worth it. I know I have a long way to go."