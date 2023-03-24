I wish I had the liberty to walk around naked like mad men do – Wanlov reveals

In a recent interview with Ghanaweb, Wanlov said, "I am jealous of mad people. I'm like, why are you walking around naked and no one cares? People would stop caring if I did it right now... [pause]... maybe if I did it for a long time."

He, however, indicated he may not be lucky as the mentally challenged because the police will probably arrest him.

He even joked about needing enough money to pay a fine to the police in case he is arrested for public nudity.

“I think I need to have enough money in case I am arrested for public nudity. Until they realize that maybe I do have a mental problem, they won't leave me alone,” he added.

Wanlov went further to suggest that he might have to fake a mental illness to avoid prosecution.

Additionally, Wanlov explained why he prefers wearing minimal clothing. He stated that the human body is like an air conditioning system that works by sweating, and when the breeze comes into contact with the sweat, it quickly cools the body down.