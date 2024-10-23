ADVERTISEMENT
Idris Elba; Global Hollywood icon announces intention to relocate to Ghana

Selorm Tali

British actor Idris Elba, who is of Ghanaian descent, has revealed his plans to relocate to Africa within the next decade, aiming to support the continent's movie industry.

The 52-year-old star of The Wire and Luther spearheads projects to build film studios in Zanzibar and Accra, Ghana. Born in London to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father, Elba has strong ties to Africa and sees the potential to uplift the film industry through his influence.

During an industry meeting in Accra, Elba emphasised his desire to immerse himself in the continent’s storytelling culture, saying, “I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen.”

He added that within the next five to 10 years, he plans to live in various African cities, including Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar, to help tell authentic African stories.

Elba, who portrayed Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom (2013), believes Africans should be at the forefront of filmmaking, from production to distribution. He envisions a future where global audiences develop a more nuanced understanding of Africa beyond its historical traumas of slavery and colonisation, focusing instead on its rich culture, traditions, and languages.

Though Nollywood in Nigeria thrives, Elba acknowledged that Africa’s film industry needs better infrastructure. A 2022 Unesco report highlighted gaps in training, film institutions, and resources, all of which Elba hopes to address through his studios and initiatives.

His ultimate goal is to create a space where Africans can own their stories, inspiring global recognition of the continent’s diverse and rich narratives.

“We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself, and that encourages us,” he said, emphasising the importance of representation in African cinema.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

