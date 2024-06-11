I'll choose foreign passport over PhD and Law degree combined - Wayoosi

Kofi Gabs made this comment after acquiring Dutch citizenship and passport. His remark has since sparked a debate online.

Wayoosi believes that comparing a PhD to a foreign passport is unnecessary, as both serve distinct and separate purposes. He stated that if given the choice, he would unequivocally choose a foreign passport due to the numerous benefits it offers.

In a video posted on social media, Wayoosi expressed his views candidly. "Enough of this pointless debate, okay? How can you equate a foreign passport with a PhD? Even if you combine a law degree with a PhD, my choice would still be the foreign passport. Don’t overthink this and stress yourself,” he said in Twi.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo also shares similar thoughts. According to her, she hasn't seen the benefits Ghana has gotten from its PhD holders.

During a TikTok live session, Brefo highlighted the importance of a foreign passport, noting its potential to open numerous opportunities for improved living standards.

“I don’t know how we have benefited from the inventions of engineers and others in this country compared to outsiders. We should not downplay the fact that any person at all can get a passport when he/she marries outside. It’s the same for some PhD holders.

"I'm not suggesting it's negative, but we should be reaping the rewards of their educational achievements. Given our current economic challenges, it's unclear what contributions economists have made to address these issues," she said.