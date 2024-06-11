ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll choose foreign passport over PhD and Law degree combined - Wayoosi

Selorm Tali

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has weighed in on the debate regarding the value of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees versus the benefits of acquiring a foreign passport.

Wayoosi
Wayoosi

The argument was ignited by Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands who works as a cleaner. According to Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, a Dutch passport is more beneficial than a PhD from Ghana.

Recommended articles

Kofi Gabs made this comment after acquiring Dutch citizenship and passport. His remark has since sparked a debate online.

Wayoosi believes that comparing a PhD to a foreign passport is unnecessary, as both serve distinct and separate purposes. He stated that if given the choice, he would unequivocally choose a foreign passport due to the numerous benefits it offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video posted on social media, Wayoosi expressed his views candidly. "Enough of this pointless debate, okay? How can you equate a foreign passport with a PhD? Even if you combine a law degree with a PhD, my choice would still be the foreign passport. Don’t overthink this and stress yourself,” he said in Twi.

Some doctors took off her womb after delivery; I don’t have a womb - Nana Yaa Brefo
Some doctors took off her womb after delivery; I don’t have a womb - Nana Yaa Brefo Some doctors took off her womb after delivery; I don’t have a womb - Nana Yaa Brefo Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo also shares similar thoughts. According to her, she hasn't seen the benefits Ghana has gotten from its PhD holders.

During a TikTok live session, Brefo highlighted the importance of a foreign passport, noting its potential to open numerous opportunities for improved living standards.

“I don’t know how we have benefited from the inventions of engineers and others in this country compared to outsiders. We should not downplay the fact that any person at all can get a passport when he/she marries outside. It’s the same for some PhD holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not suggesting it's negative, but we should be reaping the rewards of their educational achievements. Given our current economic challenges, it's unclear what contributions economists have made to address these issues," she said.

Share your thoughts with us in the comment session, will you also choose a foreign passport over education?

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin

My client is very sick; we were bulldozed to the police station - LilWin's lawyer

Sista Afia

Sista Afia nearly recorded a diss album after ex-boyfriend married another woman

Mr Drew

25th TGMA: 'Case (Remix)' was the biggest in the Best Collaboration category – Mr Drew

KiDi and Mr Drew

KiDi mocks Mr. Drew's reaction to losing TGMA Best Collaboration award