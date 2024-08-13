I'll never remove my ring until I die - Mercy Asiedu

"Patience is what has kept my marriage strong. It’s something I’ve practised throughout these seven years with my husband," Mercy Asiedu shared, emphasizing the importance of this virtue in maintaining a healthy and happy marriage.

In addition to patience, the actress expressed her unwavering and inspiring commitment to her marriage, stating, "I’ve promised myself that the only time I’ll take off my wedding ring is when I die, and even then, it will be my husband who takes it off. I can’t think of anything that would make me leave my marriage unless my husband decides to leave. But as long as he’s with me, I’m staying."

Mercy Asiedu is married to Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, the Paramount Chief of Kunsu. The actress and her husband, the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region, married on April 2, 2017.

The couple has since been happy ever after, radiating joy and contentment. Accordingly, the actress has taken to social media countless times to publicly show affection to her husband.

In one of her posts to mark their wedding anniversary, she wrote "I love you, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, for all that you are, all that you have been and, all that you are yet to be.. Happy Anniversary to US!!!”

Also, she shared some tips on sustaining a good marriage: “There is no perfect man in this world. Every man has faults or negative traits. You might think the man you are with is not the right person for you, which could lead to a breakup. You leave him for someone else, and the guy you left might be better and more suitable than the person you are currently with. Every relationship or marriage has its troubles,” she said.

