ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll never remove my ring until I die - Mercy Asiedu

Selorm Tali

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has opened up about the secret to her happy marriage during a recent interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show.

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyemang Badu 
Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyemang Badu 

The actress, who has enjoyed a strong and enduring marriage for seven years, attributes the success of her relationship to one key quality: patience.

Recommended articles

Mercy Asiedu
Mercy Asiedu Mercy Asiedu Pulse Ghana

In addition to patience, the actress expressed her unwavering and inspiring commitment to her marriage, stating, "I’ve promised myself that the only time I’ll take off my wedding ring is when I die, and even then, it will be my husband who takes it off. I can’t think of anything that would make me leave my marriage unless my husband decides to leave. But as long as he’s with me, I’m staying."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Asiedu is married to Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, the Paramount Chief of Kunsu. The actress and her husband, the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region, married on April 2, 2017.

The couple has since been happy ever after, radiating joy and contentment. Accordingly, the actress has taken to social media countless times to publicly show affection to her husband.

In one of her posts to mark their wedding anniversary, she wrote "I love you, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, for all that you are, all that you have been and, all that you are yet to be.. Happy Anniversary to US!!!”

Mercy Asiedu and hubby
Mercy Asiedu and hubby Pulse Ghana

Also, she shared some tips on sustaining a good marriage: “There is no perfect man in this world. Every man has faults or negative traits. You might think the man you are with is not the right person for you, which could lead to a breakup. You leave him for someone else, and the guy you left might be better and more suitable than the person you are currently with. Every relationship or marriage has its troubles,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hear more from Mercy Asiedu in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PSquare [Just Naija]

P-Square conflict: Timeline of the rift between Paul and Peter Okoye

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV

'She’s right, I’m not her type' - Kwaku Manu responds to Efia Odo's rejection

Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam slams GHAMRO over shockingly low GH₵374 royalty payment