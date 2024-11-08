'I’m 55' – Akosua Agyapong responds to Ghanaians saying she’s 70

The musician stated firmly that she is '55 years old', not 70, as some Ghanaians have speculated. Akosua Agyapong explained that she began her music career at age 20 and has been performing for 35 years.
Ghanaian highlife music veteran Akosua Agyapong has addressed rumours about her age, dispelling assumptions that she was 70.
Recommended articles
She acknowledged that her long-standing presence in the industry may have led many to believe she was older than she actually is.
The musician shared that when people meet her, they often remark that they have been listening to her music since childhood.
She noted that these comments have contributed to the misconception that she has been in the industry far longer than her actual career span.
She expressed a wish for people to recognise her actual age and stop assuming she is older.
Here are some reactions from social media users:
Abiko commented: "Yes oooo, my mum is 79, and she always says you are older than her." Rita Ntow wrote: "Nobody is talking about her beauty! 😍 African black magic, ageless!! 😍🥰🥰🥰🥰 I tap into your blessing, Mum."
AkuaComely reacted: "Seriously, you don't look 55; you're blessed 🥰."
Another user joked: "Wei de3 Akosua Agyapong woboa—I listened to your music in 1921."
Abena_OdeibeaAmoah added: "55 years and you're beautiful like this 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 then you are blessed."