The actress and entrepreneur acknowledged the challenges she faced in her career but emphasized her standing as a recognized figure in the country.
I'm an A-list actress, and I have never exchanged sex for movie roles – Victoria Lebene
Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene asserts that, despite not starring in a vast number of films, she considers herself among the top actresses in Ghana.
During an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Victoria Lebene highlighted that her work has predominantly involved collaborations with top A-list performers in the industry, contributing to her self-assured recognition as a top actress.
Victoria Lebene candidly shared that her journey in the industry had its obstacles, including numerous rejections during auditions.
Despite initial setbacks, her determination, hard work, and collaborations with renowned actors have solidified her position.
The actress also shed light on the exploitation she encountered, alluding to instances where some directors sought to take advantage of actresses for favorable roles. Although she refrained from naming individuals, she stressed the importance of standing against such exploitation.
Victoria Lebene recounted a specific audition where she was asked to disrobe, a request she promptly declined, choosing to walk away. In offering advice to aspiring actresses, she urged them to resist any attempts at exploitation and emphasized the significance of talent and hard work over compromising situations for fame.
