I'm an A-list actress, and I have never exchanged sex for movie roles – Victoria Lebene

During an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Victoria Lebene highlighted that her work has predominantly involved collaborations with top A-list performers in the industry, contributing to her self-assured recognition as a top actress.

Victoria Lebene candidly shared that her journey in the industry had its obstacles, including numerous rejections during auditions.

Despite initial setbacks, her determination, hard work, and collaborations with renowned actors have solidified her position.

The actress also shed light on the exploitation she encountered, alluding to instances where some directors sought to take advantage of actresses for favorable roles. Although she refrained from naming individuals, she stressed the importance of standing against such exploitation.

