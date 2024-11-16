'I'm not married! I just played husband for someone else' – Okomfo Kolege to critics

In an interview with Kwaku Manu TV on 15th November 2024, Kolege clarified the situation surrounding the photos that led many to assume he had tied the knot.
Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolege has addressed the wave of criticisms he faced after viral posts suggested he had remarried.
The actor explained that he had not remarried but was merely standing in for someone else, though he opted not to reveal their identity.
"I’ve stayed quiet about this whole issue, but I would appreciate it if the person who posted that picture from a fake account could come forward and clarify whether I’m married or not. I have stood in as a husband for some relatives abroad, and I don’t see anything wrong with that," he shared.
He continued by questioning the public's response, "Let’s assume the picture that circulated on social media is true. What’s wrong with remarrying after my wife passed away two years ago? Would Ghanaians prefer I fornicate or settle down?"
Kolege also opened up about the emotional toll of losing his wife, saying, "I am the only one who truly felt the pain and trauma when I lost my wife. I moved from Kumasi to Accra to help me cope with the grief. That’s why I’m asking the person who posted that photo to clarify whether I was standing in for someone or getting married myself."
Background
On 20th October 2024, photos and videos of Okomfo Kolege surfaced on social media, sparking rumours that the actor had remarried in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. His wife, Millicent Oteng, tragically passed away during childbirth on 17th November 2022.