'I'm not married! I just played husband for someone else' – Okomfo Kolege to critics

The actor explained that he had not remarried but was merely standing in for someone else, though he opted not to reveal their identity.

Okomfo Kolege Pulse Ghana

"I’ve stayed quiet about this whole issue, but I would appreciate it if the person who posted that picture from a fake account could come forward and clarify whether I’m married or not. I have stood in as a husband for some relatives abroad, and I don’t see anything wrong with that," he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued by questioning the public's response, "Let’s assume the picture that circulated on social media is true. What’s wrong with remarrying after my wife passed away two years ago? Would Ghanaians prefer I fornicate or settle down?"

Okomfo Kolege and late wife Pulse Ghana

Kolege also opened up about the emotional toll of losing his wife, saying, "I am the only one who truly felt the pain and trauma when I lost my wife. I moved from Kumasi to Accra to help me cope with the grief. That’s why I’m asking the person who posted that photo to clarify whether I was standing in for someone or getting married myself."

Background

ADVERTISEMENT