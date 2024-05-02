'I've never been to London' - Bridget Otoo exposes Presidential staffer

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, in response to a critical post aimed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the broadcaster, suggested that Bridget had once been stranded in London.
Broadcaster Bridget Otoo, on May 1, 2024, pointed out a falsehood a presidential staffer attempted to spread about her overseas travel history.
"Perhaps it’s about time you tell your husband and the world what happened when you got stranded in London on that very night. I’m waiting patiently for your reply," Teiko posted on X in response to Bridget's critique.
In her response, the Metro TV journalist denied ever travelling to London and sarcastically suggested that Teiko try another country.
"I haven’t been to London before … Let’s try another country," she retorted. X users have joined her in calling out the presidential staffer for spreading falsehoods publicly.
Bridget's original post was related to a recent viral video in which the president was captured asking some chiefs to stand and greet him at a function.
Teiko, an Executive Assistant at the Office of the President at Jubilee House, has yet to provide any evidence to support his claim when filing this report.
