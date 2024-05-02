'I've never been to London' - Bridget Otoo exposes Presidential staffer

"Perhaps it’s about time you tell your husband and the world what happened when you got stranded in London on that very night. I’m waiting patiently for your reply," Teiko posted on X in response to Bridget's critique.

Abena Korkor calls out ex-bf dating Bridget Otoo Pulse Ghana

In her response, the Metro TV journalist denied ever travelling to London and sarcastically suggested that Teiko try another country.

"I haven’t been to London before … Let’s try another country," she retorted. X users have joined her in calling out the presidential staffer for spreading falsehoods publicly.

Bridget's original post was related to a recent viral video in which the president was captured asking some chiefs to stand and greet him at a function.