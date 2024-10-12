Jackie Appiah's mansion not gutted by fire - Fire Service rubbishes reports

However, clarifying the matter early Saturday morning on social media, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1), Alex King Nartey, at the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), revealed that the burnt house belongs to Jackie Appiah's manager, Madam Samira, and not Jackie Appiah. He emphasised that only a portion of the house was affected by fire.

“After confirming from our responding crew, the affected house belongs to Madam Samira, Jackie Appiah’s manager, and it was the cinema room of the house that got affected by the fire,” he noted.

The Greater Accra Region was hit hardest by fires in the first half of 2024, with 708 incidents reported between January and June, according to the Ghana National Fire Service. The Ashanti Region followed closely with 661 cases.

