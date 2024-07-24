ADVERTISEMENT
Josh2Funny calls out gays as he details why he ended 'Mama Felicia' character

Selorm Tali

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, has revealed that he stopped portraying his iconic female character, "Mama Felicia," due to persistent harassment from gay men who mistakenly believed he was one of them.

Josh2funnyt

Mama Felicia, a humorous and eccentric character, was a staple in Josh2Funny's skits, known for 'her' outrageous antics, witty one-liners, and over-the-top personality, which left audiences in stitches.

However, in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, hosted by media personality Nedu, Josh2Funny shared the disturbing experiences that led to his decision to retire the character.

Nigerian comedian Josh2funny started the popular “Don't Leave Me” trend via Google Images
The comedian expressed his dismay and embarrassment at the relentless pursuit, stating that the harassment reached a point where he felt compelled to discontinue the beloved character for his own well-being.

"The difference between me and other male content creators playing female characters is that mine was straight comedy. Any gay that would be attracted to me because of the character is senseless. Because I made sure it was stupid; ‘Mama Felicia’ is a stupid character. It was just stupid," Josh2Funny explained.

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife Bina [Instagram/BinaTaste] Pulse Nigeria

He recounted one particularly troubling incident where a man professed his love for him via WhatsApp. In response, Josh2Funny threatened the man, saying, "I started threatening him that I would pray for him to go blind. I told him he was going to be blind in two weeks."

The comedian emphasised that his decision to stop portraying Mama Felicia was not meant to offend or disrespect the LGBTQ+ community but was a necessary measure to protect himself from unwarranted attention.

"Harassment from gays was part of the reason I left ‘Mama Felicia’ character. It was after that that I turned to ‘Brother Zakius.’ Instead of wearing female dresses, I had to start putting on male clothes. Because the advances from gays were becoming embarrassing for me. I just want to make people laugh," he said.

Josh2Funny’s candid disclosure has sparked conversations on the challenges some comedians and content creators experience while trying to entertain their audiences.

