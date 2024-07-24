Josh2Funny calls out gays as he details why he ended 'Mama Felicia' character

However, in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, hosted by media personality Nedu, Josh2Funny shared the disturbing experiences that led to his decision to retire the character.

Josh2Funny explained that he was constantly bombarded with unwanted advances from homosexual men who misinterpreted his portrayal of Mama Felicia.

The comedian expressed his dismay and embarrassment at the relentless pursuit, stating that the harassment reached a point where he felt compelled to discontinue the beloved character for his own well-being.

"The difference between me and other male content creators playing female characters is that mine was straight comedy. Any gay that would be attracted to me because of the character is senseless. Because I made sure it was stupid; ‘Mama Felicia’ is a stupid character. It was just stupid," Josh2Funny explained.

He recounted one particularly troubling incident where a man professed his love for him via WhatsApp. In response, Josh2Funny threatened the man, saying, "I started threatening him that I would pray for him to go blind. I told him he was going to be blind in two weeks."

The comedian emphasised that his decision to stop portraying Mama Felicia was not meant to offend or disrespect the LGBTQ+ community but was a necessary measure to protect himself from unwarranted attention.

"Harassment from gays was part of the reason I left ‘Mama Felicia’ character. It was after that that I turned to ‘Brother Zakius.’ Instead of wearing female dresses, I had to start putting on male clothes. Because the advances from gays were becoming embarrassing for me. I just want to make people laugh," he said.