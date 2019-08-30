The Canadian singer in recent years paused his commercial music career after abruptly quitting his last tour in 2017 for personal reasons, which saw him develop spiritual growth and frequenting church services.

Justin hasn’t released a solo project ever since his break and got married to a top American model, Hailey Baldwin, about a year ago. The singer is still focused on his spiritual and he has taken it a notch higher.

Last night, the singer mounted the altar at his church, using his singing talent to worship God. He later posted a video of his ministration time and added a message, preaching the gospel.

He wrote: “Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together”

Watch his ministration below.