According to the Ghanaian singer, Gyakie will be the perfect wife for him after all the experience has been through when it comes to relationships.
'Nobody makes my heart beat like Gyakie' - Kelvin Broni proposes to the singer (WATCH)
Kelvin Broni has broken down whilst talking about his love for Gyakie during an interview.
Kelvin Broni who featured in the popular music film 'Purple' by Prince Dovlo, as the lead character, was talking about his musical journey, life and relationship during an interview with pulse.com.gh.
Asked to choose between Nigeria's Ayra Starr and Gyakie, the 'Memphis Depay' singer picked Gyakie and things turned emotional as explained his choice. "Gyakie you know I love you, if Gyakie is looking at me right now, you know I love you, she knows that," he said.
"Gyakie I'd like to have a relationship with you, I'd like to have kids with you, I want us to have a family" he added and detailed that "I like her energy
According to the singer who has a song 'Ekomedeme' featuring Sarkodie, he has met Gyakie before. "I like her energy a lot, as I said I have been around her, and her energy is just vibes so I feel like we will match," Broni said.
In the video below, the singer who is set to drop a new 'Free' song, stated that he is convinced about the 'Forever' singer because "after my heartbreak, I have been with girls and I haven't found anyone who makes my heart beat like Gyakie".
