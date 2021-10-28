'Nobody makes my heart beat like Gyakie' - Kelvin Broni proposes to the singer (WATCH)

Kelvin Broni who featured in the popular music film 'Purple' by Prince Dovlo, as the lead character, was talking about his musical journey, life and relationship during an interview with pulse.com.gh.

Asked to choose between Nigeria's Ayra Starr and Gyakie, the 'Memphis Depay' singer picked Gyakie and things turned emotional as explained his choice. "Gyakie you know I love you, if Gyakie is looking at me right now, you know I love you, she knows that," he said.

"Gyakie I'd like to have a relationship with you, I'd like to have kids with you, I want us to have a family" he added and detailed that "I like her energy

According to the singer who has a song 'Ekomedeme' featuring Sarkodie, he has met Gyakie before. "I like her energy a lot, as I said I have been around her, and her energy is just vibes so I feel like we will match," Broni said.