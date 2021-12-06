This year’s edition was held at the Coventry's CBS Arena on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 in the U.K and hosted by comedian Munya Chawawa and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock saw global music icons gracing the ceremony.

Ghana's King Promise also showed up on the red carpet in style with his green sole Bottega Veneta over a green sweater, black leather jacket and pair of star-studded jeans.

The 'Slow Down' singer shared his MOBO drip on social media and his sneakers have caught the attention of tweeps as searches show that the shoes cost $1350 on the Bottega Veneta online store.

This wouldn't be the first time King Promise is making headlines with his footwear. The Ghanaian singer for having a wild collection of shoes and sneakers with what others describe as 'weird' fashion.