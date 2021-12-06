RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King Promise stuns on MOBO awards red carpet with sneakers that cost GH8000 (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

King Promise has been sneaker-head and he is showing us that he can break the bank to slay with any pair.

King Promise 1350 sneakers
King Promise 1350 sneakers

The Ghanaian singer was present at the Music Of Black Origin awards ceremony last night and he stepped out in high taste of fashion rocking a Bottega Veneta pair of sneakers that costs not less than GH8000.

This year’s edition was held at the Coventry's CBS Arena on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 in the U.K and hosted by comedian Munya Chawawa and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock saw global music icons gracing the ceremony.

Ghana's King Promise also showed up on the red carpet in style with his green sole Bottega Veneta over a green sweater, black leather jacket and pair of star-studded jeans.

The 'Slow Down' singer shared his MOBO drip on social media and his sneakers have caught the attention of tweeps as searches show that the shoes cost $1350 on the Bottega Veneta online store.

King Promise at 2021 MOBO Awards
King Promise at 2021 MOBO Awards
King Promise wears $1350 sneakers to MOBO awards
King Promise wears $1350 sneakers to MOBO awards King Promise wears $1350 sneakers to MOBO awards Pulse Ghana

This wouldn't be the first time King Promise is making headlines with his footwear. The Ghanaian singer for having a wild collection of shoes and sneakers with what others describe as 'weird' fashion.

See some comments below about King Promise's MOBO drip.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

