Kojo Forex sparks controversy, urges Ghanaians to earn GH¢100k by age 30

He clarified that he doesn’t mean to mock older people with his message but is simply avoiding clichés to make his point.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian YouTuber suggested that anyone over 30 who hasn’t been able to earn at least 100,000 Cedis should reassess their situation. He added that if a person finds no personal issues holding them back, they should consider their choice of companions, as this could be a barrier to their success.

Following backlash, Kojo Forex,, has stood by his statement urging Ghanaian youth to aim for at least GH¢100k by their thirties. His original assertion, shared on X (formerly Twitter), sparked criticism from young people who found it unrealistic and pressurising.

In a follow-up post, Kojo Forex tried to justify his stance by sharing a screenshot showing the price of a Toyota Vitz, a popular budget-friendly car in Ghana, which he noted costs around GH¢100k.

He explained that even a basic car like the Toyota Vitz requires substantial savings, underscoring the need for ambitious financial goals in Ghana’s current economy. However, this attempt to clarify his position has only intensified the online backlash.

Many critics argued that while financial goals are important, the GH¢100k target remains unattainable for most young Ghanaians.

Kojo Forex Faces Backlash

We gathered some reactions from social media users. YoBhoy commented: "Bruh, what you dey want make we do? Put we on make we be like you, err Charle." ProsperByk reacted: "The method you used to approach us doesn’t make any sense."