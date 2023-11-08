Kwaku Manu blames fetish practices for Kumawood’s decline

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has shed light on another troubling issue that affects the industry. He has expressed his concerns about some individuals resorting to mystical practices in an attempt to hinder the progress of their colleagues in the film sector.

Kwaku Manu revealed that certain actors and actresses turn to these mystical practices with the intention of disrupting the careers of their successful peers. He specifically mentioned a troubling trend where some industry members seek the assistance of fetish priests to orchestrate the downfall of their thriving counterparts.

He emphasized the importance for aspiring actors to maintain a strong connection with their faith in God, which can serve as a shield against potential attacks, highlighting the significance of following a righteous path in the world of entertainment.

