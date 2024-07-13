Kwame A Plus shockingly reveals he knows Ahmed Suale's killer as he dares NPP

"Me, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I swear to God... I swear by the children I have brought to this world, if you try me, you will conduct a press conference every day," A Plus asserted, addressing communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have criticised him for his comments about their running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

A Plus urged the NPP to focus on their campaign instead of attacking him. "I’ve said it, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I know the person who allegedly killed Ahmed Suale, so focus on your campaign. If you like, go and call the police.

I, Kwame A Plus, will go and write a statement, and they will make it public... from 2017, you’ve always known you can’t fight me. Can’t you focus on your campaign and leave me?" he questioned.

However, A Plus emphasised his excellent relationship with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, countering the notion held by some NPP supporters that he has a vendetta against the running mate.

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist, was assassinated in Madina on 16 January 2019 by two unidentified assailants. The killers shot him twice in the chest and once in the neck after breaking into his car. Despite investigations by the Ghana Police Service, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder.