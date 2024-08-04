ADVERTISEMENT
Ladies who send nude pictures to men are not suitable for marriage – Akrobeto

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor and media personality, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has commented on the subject of women sending nude pictures to men.

Akrobeto
Akrobeto
As the host of 'Real News' on UTV, Akrobeto stated that women who engage in such behaviour are not suitable for marriage because they might repeat the same actions with other men.

"Kweku Flick is advising women to stop sending their naked pictures to him. Where are we taking the world to? If you send your nude pictures to me and I develop an interest in you, I will tell you bluntly that you are not suitable for marriage, although I might have fun with you. No serious man will marry such a person because you could send your nude pictures to another man too," he said in Twi.

Akwasi Boadi known in entertainment circles as Akrobeto
His comments were in response to musician Kweku Flick's complaint about women sending him naked pictures on social media and urging them to stop.

Akrobeto said he believes that such women are not serious about their lives and may face difficulties in getting married due to this behaviour.

Akrobeto celebrates women
Akwasi Boadi known as Akrobeto, is a Ghanaian actor, comedian and TV presenter. He has been featured in over 100 Kumawood movies and is known for the unusually large size of his nostrils .

Akwesi Boadi is known in the showbiz industry as Akrobeto. Due to his comic acts he has recently been recognized by the international community where his comic acts were used by several presenters on CNN as well as other international television presenters.

