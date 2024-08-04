Ladies who send nude pictures to men are not suitable for marriage – Akrobeto

Pulse Ghana

As the host of 'Real News' on UTV, Akrobeto stated that women who engage in such behaviour are not suitable for marriage because they might repeat the same actions with other men.

"Kweku Flick is advising women to stop sending their naked pictures to him. Where are we taking the world to? If you send your nude pictures to me and I develop an interest in you, I will tell you bluntly that you are not suitable for marriage, although I might have fun with you. No serious man will marry such a person because you could send your nude pictures to another man too," he said in Twi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

His comments were in response to musician Kweku Flick's complaint about women sending him naked pictures on social media and urging them to stop.

Akrobeto said he believes that such women are not serious about their lives and may face difficulties in getting married due to this behaviour.

Pulse Ghana

Akwasi Boadi known as Akrobeto, is a Ghanaian actor, comedian and TV presenter. He has been featured in over 100 Kumawood movies and is known for the unusually large size of his nostrils .

ADVERTISEMENT