What if comedy puts Ghana on the map instead of music? - Lekzy DeComic asks

Speaking on Ghanaweb TV, Lekzy DeComic pointed out that even lesser-known comedians have successfully filled auditoriums such as the National Theatre.

He questioned the industry's preference for musicians who struggle to fill small venues over comedians who draw sizable crowds.

Lekzy DeComic suggested shifting attention to comedians, stating, “So why don't we shift the focus to comedians? Even the not-so-popular ones are filling up the National Theatre. If we give them attention and a span of 5 years, a comedian could be able to fill out the O2 Arena.”

Lekzy DeComic urged the Ghanaian entertainment industry not to be overly influenced by Nigeria's success.

He encouraged exploration of other art forms, particularly comedy, as a means to showcase the nation's talent.

"We have comedians like DKB and OB Amponsah who have filled major auditoriums in Ghana… We allow Nigeria to control our entertainment landscape too much. Just because a Nigerian creative has achieved something, we pressure ourselves to do the same. But what if it's not music that would put Ghana on the map? What if it's comedy?" he questioned.