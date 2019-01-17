Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro believes embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, deserves commendation for his massive investments in the showbiz industrious.

According to her, no one has done more for the industry than NAM 1 in the last couple of years.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, she pointed to his numerous investments in music and movie production as deeds that deserve props.

“The truth of the matter is that he did a lot for the industry, he was giving funds and stuff for people to do movies, to produce, that is what we were seeing around, if they ask me to name one person who has done so much for the industry, I don’t know anybody,” she said, adding that “I feel that sometimes who should be honest with ourselves.”

NAM 1 has been in the news in the wake of Menzgold’s troubles with state regulatory bodies over its operations.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

Last Tuesday, there were fresh protests as aggrieved customers hit the streets once again in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Meanwhile, NAM 1 has been declared a wanted man, with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) also moving to freeze his accounts.

Asked if she would have accepted an ambassadorial role with the gold dealership firm, Yvonne Okoro said she would not have minded if a good deal was presented.

According to her, no one knew that this was how things would pan out when Menzgold was established.

“If they had approached me and paid me well, I would have, because at that time, we all believed in it, some believed it was a scam and some did not, I mean if you could invest in it, why wouldn’t you collect some of the money they were sharing…” she added.