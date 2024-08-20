ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed in South Africa

Selorm Tali

Mr Eazi has reacted to the reports claiming that award-winning Nigerian singer Tekno has collapsed in South Africa during a show.

'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed on South Africa
'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed on South Africa

The worrying speculation began after a viral TikTok video surfaced, showing an individual in an unconscious state surrounded by people attempting to assist.

Recommended articles

The video, which appeared to be filmed during a concert, was captioned " Tekno collapsed in South Africa during his tour." This led some media outlets and social media users to spread the false information that Tekno was involved in a health crisis.

Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget'
Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget' Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the report, Mr Eazi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laugh off the claims. He wrote, "Lmao Tekno wey Malabo," suggesting in pidgin English that Tekno is actually in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, not South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user also commented on the post, confirming the false story. The user wrote, "You dey mind them! People go just dey spread fake news like bedspread. For the record guys, that's not Tekno. The person in that video is Prezzo from Kenya, he's a rapper, and was among the contestants that participated in Big Brother Africa some years back."

Another added that "this is an Old video of a Kenyan rapper, Prezzo. Check YouTube u go see am. Not Tekno, please."

The update from Mr Eazi, who is a close friend toTekno, has brought relieve to some fans who have been worried.

"Good,thank God,cuss I was worried," @Evil__inc_ tweeted another fan also said "Thank Master Jesus!!!!!!!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Tekno and his team have not addressed the rumour, choosing instead to ignore the false report.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Plus and Akosua Vee

Kwame A Plus says his wife is rare; advises against marriage

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo

Late Team Eternity member's family addresses rumours surrounding her demise