'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed in South Africa

The worrying speculation began after a viral TikTok video surfaced, showing an individual in an unconscious state surrounded by people attempting to assist.
Mr Eazi has reacted to the reports claiming that award-winning Nigerian singer Tekno has collapsed in South Africa during a show.
The video, which appeared to be filmed during a concert, was captioned " Tekno collapsed in South Africa during his tour." This led some media outlets and social media users to spread the false information that Tekno was involved in a health crisis.
Reacting to the report, Mr Eazi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laugh off the claims. He wrote, "Lmao Tekno wey Malabo," suggesting in pidgin English that Tekno is actually in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, not South Africa.
An X user also commented on the post, confirming the false story. The user wrote, "You dey mind them! People go just dey spread fake news like bedspread. For the record guys, that's not Tekno. The person in that video is Prezzo from Kenya, he's a rapper, and was among the contestants that participated in Big Brother Africa some years back."
Another added that "this is an Old video of a Kenyan rapper, Prezzo. Check YouTube u go see am. Not Tekno, please."
The update from Mr Eazi, who is a close friend toTekno, has brought relieve to some fans who have been worried.
"Good,thank God,cuss I was worried," @Evil__inc_ tweeted another fan also said "Thank Master Jesus!!!!!!!!!"
So far, Tekno and his team have not addressed the rumour, choosing instead to ignore the false report.