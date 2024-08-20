'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed in South Africa

The video, which appeared to be filmed during a concert, was captioned " Tekno collapsed in South Africa during his tour." This led some media outlets and social media users to spread the false information that Tekno was involved in a health crisis.

Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the report, Mr Eazi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laugh off the claims. He wrote, "Lmao Tekno wey Malabo," suggesting in pidgin English that Tekno is actually in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, not South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user also commented on the post, confirming the false story. The user wrote, "You dey mind them! People go just dey spread fake news like bedspread. For the record guys, that's not Tekno. The person in that video is Prezzo from Kenya, he's a rapper, and was among the contestants that participated in Big Brother Africa some years back."

Another added that "this is an Old video of a Kenyan rapper, Prezzo. Check YouTube u go see am. Not Tekno, please."

The update from Mr Eazi, who is a close friend toTekno, has brought relieve to some fans who have been worried.

"Good,thank God,cuss I was worried," @Evil__inc_ tweeted another fan also said "Thank Master Jesus!!!!!!!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT