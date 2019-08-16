The actress, who is marking her birthday today, dropped the advice in a lengthy social media note, in which she explained the rationale behind her thought.

Read her post below and share your thoughts with us.

"I know I'm so blessed, infact I'm a walking GRATITUDE list ! But this 30's is beginning to get a little scary Let me share this with you : it's so easy to be lazy when you think you're young ; a little over 10 years ago, I wouldn't feel a pinch of guilt if I slept 20 hrs a day, I was reluctant to taking advantage of all the hours in a day, I was so content when I should actually be up and cracking ... the small positive results from my little efforts made me feel so cool, but these days I can't even sleep in ; the moment I realise it's morning and I'm still in bed the way my heart skips is not funny at all, so if you're reading this in your twenties, this is a wake up call for you to be up and cracking... make a "hit" before 30, I guess you know what I mean and come thank me later with only 20%. Don't be discouraged if you're above 30 and feel like most goals haven't been met yet , I'm reminding you that at any given moment of the journey, you have the power to say: this is not how the story is suppose to end ! Cheers to life and more blessings "