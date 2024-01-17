Mantse sues Hammer, demands ownership of all collaborations with him

The legal action, initiated in July 2023, also involves Ghanaian musician Obrafour, on whose musical piece, 'Oye Ohene' remix, Mantse was featured. Obrafour had previously sued Canadian rapper Drake for $10 million in a New York court for sampling a portion of the song that featured Nii Mantse without proper authorization.

Drake had incorporated the sample from Obrafour's Oye Ohene remix into his track 'Calling My Name,' altering the song's ambiance. Obrafour claimed that Drake and other defendants had benefited from his work without permission.

Upon learning of the lawsuit, Mantse took to Twitter, asserting his sole ownership of the phrase 'Killer cut, blood' on Obrafour's 'Oye Ohene' remix. Failing to resolve issues with Obrafour and Hammer, Mantse decided to file a lawsuit against both parties.

In his legal pursuit, Mantse is seeking ownership of moral and economic rights to the "killer cut, blood" phrase he voiced for Obrafour's 'Oye Ohene' remix. He is also seeking an injunction to restrain Obrafour, Hammer, or any party from demanding or receiving payment for the work, 'Killer cut, blood.' Additionally, he is pursuing General Damages against Obrafour for misappropriating his work and actively seeking profit from it. Moreover, Mantse wants Hammer to relinquish all works done for him and provide a record of all his works, including those used in other projects.