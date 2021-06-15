RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mark Okraku Mantey replies Shatta Wale's 'attack' at parliamentary vetting

Mark Okray Mantey has responded to Shatta Wale's viral video speaking against his Deputy Minister appointment.

Shatta Wale and Mark Okraku Mantey
According to the dancehall act, Mark has nothing to offer to the Creative Arts Industry because he has been a key player for years so he can equally be blamed for the industry's stagnant growth.

"For years we have been watching you, if it is nonsense talk, you have it. If they go take you Nonsense Deputy Minister we like it ... but don't try Creative Arts. If Mark Okraku Mantey becomes Deputy Minister then there will be war" Shatta Wale said in a viral video.

"There will be war in the music industry, they shouldn't come and try that thing. I swear everything like it won't be easy," he continued in the video above.

During Mr Okraku's vetting today by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Madina MP, Hon Francis Sosu asked Mark about Shatta Wale's comment and he replied with a theory as to why people in the Creative Arts industry are opinionated.

Hon Francis Sosu
"The creative space is an opinionated one and it is so because by the DNA of a creative person, you must be anti-status-quo and so most creative people cannot be gagged, they will definitely voice out when they have to," he said.

Mark, however, added that " but we need everybody on board and so we are going to engage even those who do not believe that we can do it and together we would do it".

Kwesi Aboagye, Uncle Ebo Whyte and Samini join Mark Okraku Mantey for vetting
Samini with Peace FM's Kwasi Aboakye, actress Akofa Edjeani and Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, were present at the vetting to support Mark Okraku Mantey during the process where his knowledge of Ghana's Tourism, Arts and Culture has been tested.

