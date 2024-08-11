McBrown to fund release of 47 inmates for 47th birthday - Crime Check Foundation

In the video, Mr. Oppong Kwarteng was seen with some inmates at the Akuse Prison, one of the facilities set to benefit from McBrown's generosity.

“The Bible says we should draw near to the prisoners, be a source of encouragement to them, and share the good news, because being in prison is not a joke.” he further remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in February 2024, during Mr. Oppong Kwarteng's appearance on the 'McBrown Kitchen' show, McBrown, moved by his philanthropic works, pledged to contribute to his projects.

Pulse Ghana