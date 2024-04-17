ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Drew responds to lawsuit by event organisers over his failure to perform

Elsie Cecilia Bainn

Ghanaian highlife and Afro beats artist, Mr. Drew, has strongly denied accusations of failing to perform at the Easter Dance Party organized by JamRock Event Centre.

Mr Drew
Mr Drew

In a press release, Mr. Drew directly addresses the allegations made against him, asserting them to be entirely false and without merit. He clarifies several significant points to provide context to the situation:

According to him, JamRock Event Centre failed to fulfill its contractual obligation by neglecting to pay the remaining 50% of the agreed-upon fee.

He said despite not completing their payment, the event organizers insisted on Mr. Drew's presence at the event. Communication regarding payment timelines was also lacking, contributing to the confusion surrounding the situation.

In response to these claims, Mr. Drew's legal team has demanded a retraction from JamRock Event Centre regarding the defamatory statements made against him. They are prepared to take legal action if necessary to rectify the situation.

Expressing his disappointment, Mr. Drew emphasizes his dedication to professionalism and delivering stellar performances to his devoted fan base.

Meanwhile, an Accra-based events organizer, Jamrok Bar and Event Center, has filed a lawsuit seeking damages of GHC200,000 against Mr. Drew and DJ Filter for their alleged failure to perform at the scheduled event, despite receiving partial payment.

The plaintiff contends that Mr. Drew and DJ Filter were absent from the Easter Monday event, despite an earlier agreement and partial payment of GHC15,000.

A Facebook post by Jamrock Bar and Event Center indicates that the suit was filed on April 15, 2024, at the Senchi District Court.

In addition to the recovery of the initial GHC15,000 payment, the plaintiff seeks compensation for the full expenses of the event, totaling GHC36,511. Furthermore, they demand damages for the harm caused to their reputation due to the absence of the artistes.

Read Mr. Drew full statement here

Mr Drew Statement
Mr Drew Statement Pulse Ghana
Mr Drew Statement
Mr Drew Statement Pulse Ghana

Elsie Cecilia Bainn

