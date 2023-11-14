Mr Eazi confirms marriage to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola; says it wasn’t a secret

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Eazi disclosed this in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos.

The singer said, “Who told you it was a secret wedding? Go and watch the video of my song ‘Legalise’ you will get the answer to your question. We shot the video in Venice.

“If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes. Go and watch the video and you will see everything clearly. It’s just like what painters do, whenever you see their work you will see the message they’re trying to convey. That’s how it’s with us musicians too.”

The couple met back in 2017 when the singer escorted Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy to an event. Cuppy was set to DJ at that event, and her sister was there, so she left the two to mingle without introducing them and that was how their love story started.

