RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MrBeast and 5 Ghanaian YouTubers whose content would be lit

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana has made it onto the global map again following the visit of MrBeast to the West African country.

YouTubers MrBeast, Wode Maya and Kwadwo Sheldon
YouTubers MrBeast, Wode Maya and Kwadwo Sheldon

In the past few years, Ghana has become a favourite holiday and tourism destination for world superstars. Not long ago, Kai Cenat, a globally famed American streamer, briefly visited Ghana, and now the country has the opportunity to host MrBeast.

Recommended articles

The rich and famous YouTuber, who also doubles as a philanthropist, has been spotted out and about in Accra, the capital of Ghana, happily and peacefully going about his life.

While the reason for his visit is still unknown, Pulse.com.gh has handpicked a list of YouTubers The World's most popular YouTuber can collaborate with.

Here is a list of YouTubers that can collaborate with Mr Beast

  1. Kwadwo Sheldon

With his humorous commentary and social commentary, Kwadwo Sheldon could bring a unique perspective to a collaboration with MrBeast. They could team up for challenges, gaming videos, or even raise awareness about important social issues in Ghana.

Kwadwo Sheldon
Kwadwo Sheldon

2. Zion Felix

As a prominent interviewer and vlogger in Ghana's entertainment scene, Zion Felix could collaborate with MrBeast to create engaging content featuring local celebrities, exploring their stories and experiences.

Zion Felix
Zion Felix

3.Wode Maya

Known for his travel vlogs and documentaries exploring Africa, Wode Maya with over a million subscribers could offer MrBeast insights into Ghanaian culture and take him on unique adventures across the country.

Wode Maya
Wode Maya

4.Headless YouTuber:

Known for their innovative and visually striking content, the Headless YouTuber could join forces with MrBeast for unique and creative challenges that captivate audiences with their distinctive style.

5. Jessica Opare Saforo

As a prominent figure in Ghanaian media and entertainment, and one of the biggest female YouTubers Jessica Opare Saforo could collaborate with MrBeast on projects that blend entertainment, education, and social impact, fostering meaningful connections with their audiences.

Jessica Opare-Saforo
Jessica Opare-Saforo
Dorcas Agambila

