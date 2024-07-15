Musician killed as 'thief' after secret girlfriend denied him to her neighbours

Around 1 A.M. on Friday, 5 July 2024, Wyllbee allegedly woke up to urinate outside when some occupants of the compound house spotted him. They confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

WyllBee Pulse Ghana

Despite explaining that he was visiting his girlfriend, she allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage. This denial escalated the situation, leading the house's occupants to alert neighbours, claiming they had caught a thief.

The confrontation turned violent, and the mob brutally beat Wyllbee. Early in the morning, after the family was informed about their son's condition, he was taken to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Wyllbee passed away after being transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical assistance.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding Wyllbee's death and the actions of those involved in the lynching. However, the Ghana Police Service has yet to make any public statement on the tragedy.