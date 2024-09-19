My assistant facing threats after I called out Ghana gov't - Michael Blackson

The comedian, who had earlier spoken out about being robbed in Ghana, questioned why his comments had led to such a backlash.

Business Insider USA

“Let me get this straight, I decided to come home because of the love and passion I have for home but I get robbed, and since I don’t have the power to fight back, I decided to tell the world my problem, and now they threaten my people,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackson also spoke about his investments in Ghana, particularly his decision to invest in the country's Eurobonds. He explained that he hoped the bonds' returns would help sustain the free school he built in Ghana, which requires $10,000 a month to cover operational costs such as teacher salaries, utilities, and other expenses.

“I did my research on Ghana and bonds... I figured $1m would get me $10k a month. I got one payment, and it stopped. It’s been 2 years. Now you know why I’m pissed,” he explained.

ece-auto-gen

Blackson further criticised the Ghanaian government, particularly the Finance Ministry, for using funds from Eurobonds to pay off debt instead of fulfilling obligations to investors like himself. He expressed disappointment with the limited options available to investors, who face either a 37% cut with 5% interest over 11 years or no cut with just 1.9% interest over 15 years.

“Who’s the Minister of Finance in Ghana? I have issues with this guy... We’re left with disappointing options,” Blackson wrote, calling for accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT