ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Buari reportedly welcomes fifth child

Selorm Tali

Nadia Buari has grabbed the attention of social media users to her family with a new post she has shared online.

Nadia Buari reportedly welcomes fifth child
Nadia Buari reportedly welcomes fifth child

The post suggests that the Ghanaian actress has increased the size of her nuclear family. Nadia Biari is also known for keeping pregnancies a top-tier secret until she wants the world to know.

Recommended articles

Nadia kept all her pregnancies away from social media and gossip blogs until years ago when she announced that she had been married and welcomed children.

Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana

Nadia Buari is known to have had four children. However, according to a new cryptic post on her Instagram, she is most likely now a mother of five. This comes after she posted a photo of herself carrying a baby with a caption that said "My beautiful blessing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The post has since attracted congratulatory messages from her fans and friends. Actress Gloria Safo said "Congratulations Nadia".

A fan said "I really love you for this. Every few years you are like “tada” then say nothing else. No names, no faces, nothing" with another adding that "She should go for secreton Guinness world record".

Check out the post below and don't forget congratulate Nadia Buari for doing what she loves to do.

h

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Ghanaian cleared by Guinness World Records to attempt Read-A-Thon

Guinness World Records clears Ghanaian man to embark 6-days Read-A-Thon

Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Dr Bawumia, Alan and more show up (PHOTOS)

Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Bawumia, Alan, others show up [PHOTOS]