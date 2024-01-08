The post suggests that the Ghanaian actress has increased the size of her nuclear family. Nadia Biari is also known for keeping pregnancies a top-tier secret until she wants the world to know.
Nadia Buari reportedly welcomes fifth child
Nadia Buari has grabbed the attention of social media users to her family with a new post she has shared online.
Nadia kept all her pregnancies away from social media and gossip blogs until years ago when she announced that she had been married and welcomed children.
Nadia Buari is known to have had four children. However, according to a new cryptic post on her Instagram, she is most likely now a mother of five. This comes after she posted a photo of herself carrying a baby with a caption that said "My beautiful blessing."
The post has since attracted congratulatory messages from her fans and friends. Actress Gloria Safo said "Congratulations Nadia".
A fan said "I really love you for this. Every few years you are like “tada” then say nothing else. No names, no faces, nothing" with another adding that "She should go for secreton Guinness world record".
Check out the post below and don't forget congratulate Nadia Buari for doing what she loves to do.
