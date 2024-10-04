Nana Agradaa flaws Owusu Bempah's prophecy on Mahama wining 2024 elections

During an Instagram live session, Nana Agradaa suggested that if Mahama fails to win the presidency, Rev. Owusu Bempah could be blamed for any potential disruption to Mahama’s campaign plans.

Mahama and Owusu Bempeh Pulse Ghana

“I love Mahama; I am just not into politics. We all know that the man is likely to win the 2024 elections; even the number 8 shows that he has a chance. But for Rev. Owusu Bempah to lay his hands on Mahama, if things don’t go right, he will be dealt with because we will blame him for destroying our plans,” she said in Twi.

This caution follows Rev. Owusu Bempah laying hands on and praying for Mahama during the NDC’s meeting with clergy members on 1st October 2024. In his prayer, Owusu Bempah stated that, due to Mahama’s kind heart, God would favour him and grant him victory in the 2024 elections, allowing him to return as president for a second term.

The prayer sparked controversy on social media, with many questioning Rev. Owusu Bempah’s motives, given his known affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Nana Agradaa noted her appreciation that Mahama did not attend Owusu Bempah’s church directly, despite the prayer made in his favour.