My husband and I are extremely happy - Nana Ama McBrown responds to divorce allegations

Responding to the rumors on Hitz FM, the actress said she is happy at home and that the rumors speculating are not true.

"I am happy at home, we are happy. We are very happy, extremely happy. It's just like life [which comes with] ups and downs. So it's not what they are saying. I am not here to respond but I just feel like me and my husband we are cool, we are fine. So there is no need talking too much about it," she said when asked about the rumours.

Nana Ama McBrown tied the knot with her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Maxin in 2019.

Over the years, McBrown and her husband have possibly been an epitome of a stable and healthy relationship with how the latter showers praises on her better half at the least opportunity.

However, this beautiful union may probably be dented following unguarded news on social media about their breakup which started trending over the weekend.