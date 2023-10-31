ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My husband and I are extremely happy - Nana Ama McBrown responds to divorce allegations

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown has finally responded to her divorce allegations.

Nana Ama and Husband
Nana Ama and Husband

In the midst of all the controversies and rumours of her alleged divorce being a subject of discussions on social media, the talented screen goddess has revealed that she and her husband are extremely happy and intends for it to stay that way.

Recommended articles

Responding to the rumors on Hitz FM, the actress said she is happy at home and that the rumors speculating are not true.

"I am happy at home, we are happy. We are very happy, extremely happy. It's just like life [which comes with] ups and downs. So it's not what they are saying. I am not here to respond but I just feel like me and my husband we are cool, we are fine. So there is no need talking too much about it," she said when asked about the rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Ama McBrown tied the knot with her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Maxin in 2019.

Over the years, McBrown and her husband have possibly been an epitome of a stable and healthy relationship with how the latter showers praises on her better half at the least opportunity.

However, this beautiful union may probably be dented following unguarded news on social media about their breakup which started trending over the weekend.

The news which has been trending and giving netizens a lot to talk, has gotten commentators divided over the authenticity of the news which was started by Instagram influencer, Those CalledCelebs.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

King Nasri offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir says his offer still stands after Shugatiti said she still hasn't orgasmed

Shugatiti

Still no man has made me experience orgasm, I just squirt - Shugatiti

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah gets juicy promotion as EIB network embarks on reshuffle