Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money ritual claims against Doctor

In an Instagram video, Dr. Sophia explained that she initiated the arrest following multiple complaints of fraudulent activities involving Nanaba.

Some victims allege they were defrauded of substantial amounts, including sums as large as $10,000 and $900,000.

Dr Sophia also voiced her frustration over false accusations made against her by Nanaba, which included offensive comments on social media and claimed that her hospital was involved in ritual killings.

"He defrauded people of large sums of money... The victims should reward me because I put in a lot of effort to get him arrested," she said, adding that, despite Nanaba's repeated apologies, he continues to criticise her publicly on TikTok.

She pointed out that he had insulted her in derogatory ways, even making personal remarks about her.

Nanaba, known for his controversial online behaviour and frequent verbal attacks on those he disagrees with, has yet to address the arrest publicly. Many social media users have expressed satisfaction with the news, referencing his notorious habit of attacking personalities to gain fame.

The situation has sparked much discussion online, as netizens react to both the arrest and the serious accusations surrounding the TikToker. Hear more from her in the video below and don't to share your thoughts with us via the comment section.