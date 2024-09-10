ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money ritual claims against Doctor

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian TikToker Nanaba, known for his loud criticism on the social media app, has been arrested.

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money rituals claims against Doctor
Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money rituals claims against Doctor

Dr Sophia Asi Ocansey, CEO of the S.O. Herbal Centre, has spoken about the reasons behind the police arrest of popular TikTok user Nanaba and confirmed that she caused it.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram video, Dr. Sophia explained that she initiated the arrest following multiple complaints of fraudulent activities involving Nanaba.

Some victims allege they were defrauded of substantial amounts, including sums as large as $10,000 and $900,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He defrauded people of large sums of money... The victims should reward me because I put in a lot of effort to get him arrested," she said, adding that, despite Nanaba's repeated apologies, he continues to criticise her publicly on TikTok.

She pointed out that he had insulted her in derogatory ways, even making personal remarks about her.

Nanaba, known for his controversial online behaviour and frequent verbal attacks on those he disagrees with, has yet to address the arrest publicly. Many social media users have expressed satisfaction with the news, referencing his notorious habit of attacking personalities to gain fame.

The situation has sparked much discussion online, as netizens react to both the arrest and the serious accusations surrounding the TikToker. Hear more from her in the video below and don't to share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split